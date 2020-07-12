Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Receives $146.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.70.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.24. 1,073,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,927. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.