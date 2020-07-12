KickToken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255,235.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Exmo, Bilaxy and Livecoin. KickToken has a total market cap of $662,632.31 and approximately $255,235.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.82 or 0.05024946 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002779 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033468 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,057,940,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,609,950,212 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TOKOK, Dcoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B, BitMart, COSS, ProBit Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Exmo, OOOBTC, CoinBene, KuCoin, Gate.io, Coinsbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

