KeyCorp Comments on Trane’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Trane alerts:

TT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.