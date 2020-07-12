Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €109.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.59 ($146.73).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €135.04 ($151.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a fifty-two week high of €129.60 ($145.62).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

