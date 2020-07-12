Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

KALV stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

