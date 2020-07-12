JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0074

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $10.54 million and $2.88 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01993264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00072417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114845 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,433,850,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.