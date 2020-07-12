Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 81.33 ($1.00).

JUST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Group from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 59 ($0.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 122,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £71,330.72 ($87,780.85).

JUST traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49.06 ($0.60). 1,671,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.21. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.81 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a current ratio of 34.20 and a quick ratio of 29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.75.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

