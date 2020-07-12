JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA:BAYN opened at €63.70 ($71.57) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The business’s 50-day moving average is €64.97 and its 200 day moving average is €65.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.