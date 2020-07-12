JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.59 ($41.11).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €35.19 ($39.54) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.53. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($54.13). The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

