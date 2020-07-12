JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €103.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.69 ($113.14).

Shares of SAN opened at €88.92 ($99.91) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($104.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.87.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

