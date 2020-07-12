Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Cap Achieves $36,404.32

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $36,404.32 and approximately $434.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

