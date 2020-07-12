JMP Securities Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $165.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.70.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.33. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $155.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
