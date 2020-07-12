JMP Securities Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $165.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.33. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $155.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

