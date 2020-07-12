Jibrel Network Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $6,774.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.05026624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinrail, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.