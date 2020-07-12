Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

KBCSY opened at $29.66 on Friday. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.35.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.24%.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.