Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BlackRock, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackRock in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $28.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $31.95 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.55.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $554.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $541.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

