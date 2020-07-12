Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $537.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.13 and its 200 day moving average is $410.43.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.