Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FORTESCUE METAL/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S’s FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSUGY. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

FSUGY stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

