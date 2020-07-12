Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.94.

NYSE:FLT opened at $253.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

