Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37.

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after acquiring an additional 142,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,700,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after buying an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

