JD Coin Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $408,422.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01998614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115148 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,381,874 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.