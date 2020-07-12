JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $17.70 on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.