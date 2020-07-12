Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JHG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

JHG stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

