James(Jim) Mellon Buys 400,000 Shares of Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) Stock

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) insider James(Jim) Mellon bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($187,053.90).
Shares of CNR opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.52) on Friday. Condor Gold PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 62 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.59.
About Condor Gold
