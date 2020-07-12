Italo (XTA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Italo has a market capitalization of $33,667.38 and approximately $14.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Italo has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01991466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00197987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00072284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114970 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 4,442,327 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

