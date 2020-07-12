iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,855 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,414,000 after buying an additional 2,670,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,309,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $175,888,000. Cabana LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78,348.8% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after buying an additional 1,131,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,758,000 after buying an additional 1,069,640 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

