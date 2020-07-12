Iress (ASX:IRE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.79

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.79 and traded as low as $10.22. Iress shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 871,974 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$10.60 and its 200-day moving average is A$11.79.

In other Iress news, insider Andrew Walsh 157,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st.

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

