IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0066

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coineal, Bilaxy and Kucoin. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $31.98 million and $7.23 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.32 or 0.05038133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033428 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

