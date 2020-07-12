Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,312 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,681% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Superconductor by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

