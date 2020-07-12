Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

