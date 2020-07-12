Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $12.25 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

