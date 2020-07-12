Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.26 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

