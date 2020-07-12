INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE IHIT opened at $7.81 on Friday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

In other news, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 3,824 shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $27,456.32. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 10,000 shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

