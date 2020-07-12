Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile
