Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

