Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

