Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE VBF opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

