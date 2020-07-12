International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Spindle (NASDAQ:SPDL) Critical Survey

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Spindle alerts:

Spindle has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spindle and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 5 3 0 2.38

International Money Express has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Spindle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 6.74% 61.48% 13.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spindle and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 0.29 -$3.13 million N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 1.53 $19.61 million $0.82 15.66

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Summary

International Money Express beats Spindle on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Spindle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spindle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.