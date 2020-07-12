International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,659 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

