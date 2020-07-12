International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after buying an additional 3,504,867 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $215,989,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,552,000 after purchasing an additional 521,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

Shares of IFF opened at $125.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

