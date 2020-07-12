Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds Corp (OTCMKTS:IRIG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 12,175 shares changing hands.

Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IRIG)

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

