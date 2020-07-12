Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of IART opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $2,437,708.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,372,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,995 shares of company stock worth $32,428,706. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

