Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$151.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$151.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$129.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$148.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$151.00.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$131.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$104.81 and a 1-year high of C$157.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 8.5673744 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total value of C$127,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

