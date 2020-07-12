Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 265.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

