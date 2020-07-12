Insights Network Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $22,374.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045406 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.36 or 0.04997057 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033423 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,169,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

