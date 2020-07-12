Insider Selling: Monarch Gold Corporation (TSE:MQR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSE:MQR) Director Jean-Marc Lacoste sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$21,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,000.

Jean-Marc Lacoste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Jean-Marc Lacoste sold 16,500 shares of Monarch Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$7,342.50.

TSE MQR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.42. 629,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. Monarch Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 million and a PE ratio of 59.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Monarch Gold from C$0.82 to C$0.60 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Monarch Gold

Monarch Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the McKenzie property and the Swanson property advanced projects; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac properties; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other five promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

