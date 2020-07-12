Insider Selling: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Senior Officer Sells 126,668 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Senior Officer Gregory Kwok Lee Chow sold 126,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total value of C$1,072,877.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,846 shares in the company, valued at C$1,972,205.62.

APS traded down C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,605. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.37 and a twelve month high of C$12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.62 million and a P/E ratio of -15.03.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.