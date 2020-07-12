Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £12,920 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £12,920 ($15,899.58).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 36.08 ($0.44) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of $454.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target (down from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FirstGroup to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 108.22 ($1.33).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.