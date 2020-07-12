Insider Buying: Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.33) per share, for a total transaction of £121.86 ($149.96).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Kevin Beatty purchased 17 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £127.67 ($157.11).

On Thursday, May 7th, Kevin Beatty purchased 18 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 697 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £125.46 ($154.39).

DMGT stock opened at GBX 666 ($8.20) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 709.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 739.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($6.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($11.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DMGT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 757 ($9.32) to GBX 708 ($8.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.01).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

