Insider Buying: Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Insider Buys £141.48 in Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton bought 1,179 shares of Amigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £141.48 ($174.11).

Hamish Paton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Hamish Paton acquired 1,034 shares of Amigo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £144.76 ($178.14).

On Monday, May 11th, Hamish Paton bought 512 shares of Amigo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($182.72).

AMGO stock opened at GBX 10.10 ($0.12) on Friday. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.60 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.82.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

