InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INWK. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

INWK opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.19. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InnerWorkings in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

