Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.62

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and traded as high as $25.56. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 12,557 shares trading hands.

IFNNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oddo Securities downgraded Infineon Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

